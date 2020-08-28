Hyderabad: Special training for sniffer dogs at IITA

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Pandemic or not, these canines are all focused on acquiring special policing skills to sniff out criminals.

Months after 37 dogs successfully passed out after training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad on the city suburbs six months ago, another batch of 40 more dogs are gearing up to join the duties after completion of training in February 2021.

Of the 40 dogs, 25 are from Bihar. After completion of the eight-month long training, these dogs will be inducted into police departments of various States to help in crime detection and prevention.

Accompanied by their handlers, the 40 dogs are presently undergoing training in sniffing out explosives and assisting the police to nab terrorists holed up in various hideouts apart from to trace drug peddlers.

Officials said the trained dogs were also used for bandobust duties during the visit of VVIPs. Tracker dogs are also undergoing training at the academy. After training, these tracker dogs will be rushed to the crime scene to search for clues when any murder or a property offence take place.

Apart from laying focus on obedience, the dogs are trained in such a manner that they do not accept any food offered by unidentified persons.

After 20 trained dogs from the academy were inducted into the Bihar police for detecting manufacturing and supplying of illicit liquor in Bihar a few months ago, 25 more dogs are now undergoing training.

The Bihar Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials had approached various agencies, including the National Training Centre for Dogs of the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy, for getting necessary assistance in training their dogs to keep liquor and narcotics mafia there at bay.

However, after enquiring about the training methodology of the IITA here, they sought its help and started sending their dogs for training. Officials said they were taking Covid-19 precautionary measures while imparting training at the academy.

Thirty-seven dogs of various breeds like Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Cocker Spaniel and Golden Retriever had completed training and passed out from the academy in February this year.

