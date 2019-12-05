Hyderabad: Specialised platform on adaptive technology, curriculum

By | Published: 9:06 pm

S D Promo Media presents ET TECHX – Education & Training Resources, Supplies & Technology Expo, in association with Brainfeed, 7th National Conference on Teaching, Learning and Leadership at HITEX International Exhibition & Convention Centre, Madhapur, till December 7. The event is supported by Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TPTF (Telangana Private Teacher’s Federation), British Council and others.

To be a part of Telangana’s education sector growth story, S D Promo Media will present ET TECHX as an international exhibition and specialised platform on adaptive technology and curriculum, assessment learning, latest education tech, various instructional tools, data management, early learning, e-learning, enterprise solutions, school supplies, robotics, AR/VR, game-based learning, library technology, school infra and furniture, open source products, STEM products and many more.

The event witnessed the presence of education heads, professors, and other dignitaries at the inauguration. Bringing together 150+ reputed companies and more than 500 brands, the expo expects a foot-fall of 5,000+ trade visitors from private and government educational institutions inclusive of pre-primary, K-12 and higher education as well as government officials from educational ministries.

The event will give much-needed boost to the education products and service industry in the region by not only providing opportunities to enter into strategic alliances and partnerships but also to explore new technologies, new markets and source latest products. Trade visitors to the exhibition will be able to study the latest state-of-the-art technology in the sector.

Brainfeed – 7th National Conference on Teaching, Learning and Leadership – focuses on understanding the challenges, expectations and opportunities in making the foundation of our future generation strong on the first two days. The third day (December 7) will solely be dedicated to bring forth innovative ideas for leveraging the innovation, excellence and diversity in higher education systems of India.

The day will include deliberation and discussion with national and international prominent personalities of higher education sector including delegates from India’s top universities, degree colleges, B-schools and higher education institutions.

Awards will be presented for outstanding education practices of various schools in India for their contribution in creating a curious generation of future leaders to recognise and appreciate the efforts of the institutions. There will be 25+ workshops in parallel conducted by top industry leaders for educators in various subjects including technology, robotics, management and many others.

