Hyderabad: Speeding car overturns on Necklace Road; none hurt

Hyderabad: A reportedly overspeeding car went out of control and overturned near the NTR Garden on Necklace Road in the wee hours of Tuesday. The driver was not injured after the air bags deploying in the impact of the accident, police said.
According to reports, the car coming from Himayatnagar was going via NTR Garden road towards Khairatabad when it overturned after hitting the road divider. Apparently the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.
A few persons who clicked pictures of the car also clicked pictures of a bottle of liquor in the car. The police said they have not received any complaint so far. The owner of the car is yet to be identified and whether he was driving in an inebriated condition is also yet to be ascertained, police said.
