Hyderabad: Speeding car rams into bike, two die

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons died and another person sustained injuries after a car rammed into their bike they were riding on at Jawaharnagar on Saturday night.

The police said the mishap took place at 8.30 pm at Kowkoor near Jawaharnagar when the bike-borne trio — Vilas More, 45, Venkat, 28, and Asif, 18, who were working at a hotel, were returning home after completing their work. , Vilas and Venkat died on the spot while Asif suffered his leg tractured,” police said. The car driver, identified as Abhishek, 33, though fled from the spot leaving the car there only, was taken into custody by the police later on.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the driver under Sections 304A and 337 of the IPC.