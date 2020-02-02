Hyderabad: Sports cars seized for overspeeding on city roads

By | Published: 1:21 pm 2:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Sunday morning seized two sports cars after the drivers were found to be over speeding and driving in a rash manner on the P V N R Expressway.

The two cars were travelling from Shamshabad towards Mehdipatnam via the P V N R when a few road users informed the police control room about the rash driving, according to the police.

Immediately after being alerted, the traffic police team from Rajendra Nagar police station started to chase the vehicles and with the help of the Hyderabad traffic police stopped them at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital.

The vehicles were later seized and shifted to Rajendra Nagar police station. A case is being registered by the police.

