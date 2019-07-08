Hyderabad: Sports medicine facility at Care Hospitals

By | Published: 4:42 pm

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills on Monday has launched its Advanced Sports Medicine and Sports Physiotherapy Centre which will provide access to new technologies and expertise in sports medicine. In the last few years, Hyderabad has witnessed a spurt in professional and amateur sportspersons, which has fuelled the steady rise in number of cases related to sports injuries.

“The new facility will provide highly advanced treatment modalities for all kinds of sports related injuries. No injury or health setback should ever be an obstacle in fulfilling a sporting dream and living life to the full potential,” said Chief Operating Officer (COO) Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Dr Riyaj Khan.

The new facility, which was inaugurated by Health Minister, Etela Rajender, will provide services related to foot and ankle problems, hand and wrist injuries, knee, shoulder and elbow problems, Rotator Cuff Tendinitis or tears, tennis elbow, shoulder instability etc.

Head of Orthopaedics, Care Hospitals, Dr. B N Prasad said the facility has surgeons who are trained in focused areas and sports physicians who provide precise diagnoses. The Group CEO, Care Hospitals, Dr Raajiv Singhal, orthopaedic surgeon Dr. G. Manoj and others were present.