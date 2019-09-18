Hyderabad: Sports medicine specialist bags award for creating unique ecosystem

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: Senior sports medicine specialist from Hyderabad Dr S Bakhtiar Choudary was awarded the International Wonder Book of Records and Genius Book of Records, for creating a unique world record of collecting rare and diverse species of plants over a period of 40 years.

Dr Bakhtiar received the award from the Vice Chancellor, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), E Suresh Kumar. Dr Bakhtiar’s passion for flora and fauna led him to create a special ecosystem within his 150 square yard plot. He shares his small residential plot with over 100 varieties of 786 rare plants, aged between 4 years and 40 years.

Some of the rare species include clove, pepper, coffee, bay leaf, orchid species, staghorn fern, tree fern, bodhi and many bonsai trees. The plant density in his yard helped in reducing noise pollution by 10 dB(decibel) at his home which is adjacent to main road. We have water bodies with lilies and lotus, and, varieties of fish which grow by feeding on these plants prevent mosquito growth, Dr Bakhtiar said.

A staunch believer of living in harmony with nature, Dr Bakhtiar developed a self-sustaining rainwater harvest method and his family hardly depends on the municipal water. Dr Bakhtiar invented a rare process of growing plants on e- waste for the first time, which he feels will be the panacea for the world on the brink of a disaster with e-waste piling up.

Dr Bakhtiar is a founder member of Green Thumb, Pune, and was instrumental in planting over 10,000 trees till now. He published original research works on noise pollution in Pune and Hyderabad.

