Hyderabad: Spurned man kills teen, throws body off terrace

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a 21-year-old man after she rejected his proposal at Warasiguda in the wee hours of Friday.

The accused, identified as Shoaib, a flex board designer, later threw her body from the two-storeyed building. He was arrested.

According to the police, the girl, an Intermediate first year student, lived with her mother and brother on the second floor of the two-storeyed building. Shoaib knew her from school and had proposed to her in the past too. His parents also wanted her to marry Shoaib. But she was not interested. Unable to accept the rejection, Shoaib decided to take revenge and went to her house in the wee hours of Friday and called her out onto the terrace.

“During a heated argument, he grabbed a sharp-edged stone from the terrace and hit her on the head. He also stabbed her multiple times on the neck,” the police said, adding that he then dragged her to the parapet and threw her down.

The body was found by her brother at around 7 am, after which the Chilkalguda police was alerted. Though initial doubts were of a suicide, the injuries and blood stains and footprints on the terrace indicated that it was a murder. The police soon found Shoaib’s involvement, after which he was arrested.

