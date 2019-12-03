Hyderabad: SR Nagar Community Hall to get a facelift

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The decades-old Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar Community Hall, which has been in a dilapidated condition, will be replaced with a spacious, swanky multi-floor community hall. Minister for Roads and Buildings and Housing, V Prashanth Reddy along with Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav inspected the community hall on Monday and said that the works will be taken-up at the earliest.

The community hall was established in 1970 to enable local residents to organise programmes and functions. “Since the community hall is in a dilapidated condition, it will be replaced with a new multi-floor community hall. Housing department will take up the construction of the multi-floor hall and it will have all facilities to meet the requirements of the residents, Minister V Prashanth Reddy said.

Already, plans have been finalised for constructing a multi-floor structure, which will have two cellar parking, a function hall and other facilities. Works will commence shortly, the Minister announced. As the existing community hall was in a poor shape, local residents were facing lot of inconvenience, said Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, who appealed to the housing department to commence the construction works soon and complete them at the earliest, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter