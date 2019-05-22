Hyderabad: St Andrews School students excel in VVM

By | Published: 7:42 pm 7:49 pm

Hyderabad: Sai Tulasi Kanishka, class X student of St Andrews School won the second place at the national level of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM), an examination held under the aegis of Vigyan Prasar, a national institute under Department of Science and Technology, Vijnana Bharati and the NCERT.

Over 1.40 lakh students from 6,200 schools from across the country participated at School Level Examination with the selected ones moving to the State Level Round. St Andrews School walked away with top three positions in the class X category with Sai Tulasi Kanishka declared 1st in Telangana followed by K Sampada in second and Akansha K in the third place. Kanishka and Sampada were selected for the national level.

The two day National Camp was held on May 18 and 19 at CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad and the camp had participation of 290 students, according to a press release. A written exam and practical experiments was followed by rounds on leadership and creativity and a final interview round with a scientific community member, including CSIR Director General, Dr Shekar C Mande, CSIR-IICT Director, Dr S Chandrasekhar, CSIR-CCMB Director, Dr Rakesh K Mishra and CSIR-NGRI Director Dr VM Tiwari.

In another first, St Andrews School is the only school from South India till date to win a national rank in the class X category, the release added.

The school principal, Shamita Bhattacharya congratulated the students and said, “Sai Kanishka and Sampada are well-rounded students and perform at the highest levels in academics, extra-curricular activities and sports”.

