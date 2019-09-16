Watch: St. Francis students protest against ‘kurti’ length diktat in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:22 am 10:29 am

Hyderabad: Students of St Francis College here are staging a protest against what they term moral policing in the form of a rule asking them to wear kurtis of knee length or longer.

The college was allegedly implementing the rule from August 1.

The students were threatened of suspension if they violated the rule, with videos surfacing on Friday showing the college staff scanning girls and only the ones who adhered to the rule being allowed onto the campus.

The students are staging a protest in front of the college wearing long kurtis, shouting against the rule.

The Punjagutta police are trying to bring the situation under control.

(More details are awaited.)

