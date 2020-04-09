Hyderabad: Staff at Gandhi Hospital boycott duties demanding bonus during Covid-19

By | Published: 12:50 pm

Hyderabad: Nearly 400 patient care attenders, sanitation and security staff from Gandhi Hospital, who were recruited on a contract basis through third party agencies, on Thursday boycotted their duties for an hour and staged a protest demanding enhanced bonus during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The workers maintained that a 10 per cent gift, which was announced to all employees of the State health department during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, was not enough.

The 400 outsourcing workers at Gandhi Hospital are involved in providing direct bedside assistance to Covid-19 positive cases.

“Such workers are paid a monthly salary of Rs. 9,000 and a 10 per cent gift during coronavirus epidemic has fetched each employee a bonus of Rs. 900, which is very less, when compared to the kind of risk that is involved. We urge the authorities to provide us with a one-time payment, just like the way GHMC sanitation employees were paid,” president of Telangana Medical Contract Workers Union, M. Narasimhulu said.

The patient care attenders, sanitation and security staff participated in an hour-long dharna and later resumed their regular duties.

“We are very well aware of the emergency medical situation and that’s why we are not boycotting our medical duties permanently. On behalf of the contract employees, I urge the State government to sanction an additional amount that would be satisfactory for all,” he added.

