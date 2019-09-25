Hyderabad stands strong; Rains likely to continue

By | Published: 1:56 pm

Hyderabad: Even as the city began recovering from the battering that it received last night, weather experts say the rains are likely to continue in the evening on Wednesday.

Traffic was back to normal in most places while schools and educational institutions functioned as usual on Wednesday as the city stood up strong to counter one of the heaviest downpours witnessed in recent years.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall was likely on Wednesday with the intensity to decrease from Thursday. At the same time, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said spells of moderate rain and thunder shower with isolated heavy rains were likely at many places over Hyderabad, apart from at Adilabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam and other districts in Telangana over the next eight to 10 hours.

While water has begun receding in many of the colonies that reported water logging and inundation last night, most of the lakes in the city, especially Hussain Sagar, are getting strong inflows.

According to GHMC officials, the water level in Hussain Sagar has reached the full tank level (FTL) of 513.70 m. However, officials said there was nothing to worry as Hussain Sagar was designed in a way that an additional 1.5 m of water can flow above the Maximum Water Level of 514.91 m.

The GHMC Lakes Division is constantly monitoring the water levels in the lake. Since, 6 am on Wednesday, the inflows are slowly declining, a senior GHMC official said.

On the other hand, the GHMC has put its men and machinery on the job to clear stagnated water and trees that collapsed on the roads during the rains last night.

Complaints of trees falling were lodged from Banjara Hills Road No.12, Shilpa Park, Madhapur and Begumpet and other areas. The GHMC Disaster Response Force teams are clearing the trees from the roads.

In all, 82 complaints of water logging and six complaints of tree falling were lodged till 6 am today. Officials said complaints were still coming in from a few areas.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan appealed to citizens to cooperate with officials in taking up relief works and asked people to lodge complaints over Dial 100.

