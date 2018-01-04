Hyderabad startup Banyan Nation shortlisted for awards at WEF

By | Business Bureau | Published: 3:32 pm 3:31 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based plastic recycling startup Banyan Nation has become the first Indian firm to be shortlisted for The Circular Economy awards at the World Economic Forum to be held at Davos in January.

The startup uses data intelligence to integrate thousands of last mile informal waste collectors and large bulk waste generators into its supply chain. It has also developed a proprietary plastic cleaning technology that converts collected plastic waste into near-virgin quality recycled granules that global brands can use to make products and packaging.

Mani Vajipey, co-founder and CEO, Banyan Nation said, “It is our mission to help brands sustainably Make In India by replacing the use of virgin plastic with recycled plastic that is comparable in quality and performance. The recognition at the World Economic Forum is a testament to the strength of innovations such as ours coming out of India. Within the next decade, almost all mainstream plastic products including food grade packaging will contain recycled materials. We see Banyan at the forefront of this paradigm shift.”

The Circulars, an initiative of the World Economic Forum, is the world’s premier circular economy award program. The award offers recognition to individuals and organisations across the globe that is making notable contributions to the circular economy in the private sector, public sector, and society. The annual awards are hosted at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. These awards are determined by online voting and to help Banyan Nation be the first Indian firm to win you can vote at https://thecirculars.org/peoples-choice-entrepreneur-award.