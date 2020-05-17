Hyderabad startup develops alternative to Zoom

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to develop apps that can compete and replace Zoom, Hyderabad-based education technology company CodeTantra has developed a video conferencing platform which is an extension of its virtual teaching platform, making it the first such company from Telangana.

With institutions and organisations having all gone digital due to the lockdown, many tools like Zoom, Google Hangouts and Microsoft Stream among others have emerged. However, there have been some security issues mostly with Zoom and that is why the Centre has called startups to develop an alternative video conferencing app.

“After the call by the Centre, we started working on the tool wherein apart from having all the basic features of a video conferencing app, the platform has two-factor authentication as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India. The first factor is having a username and password for each member accessing the tool and second is an OTP that will be sent to the user,” said Ramana Telidevara, founder and CEO, CodeTantra.

The platform also encrypts all files and data shared during the meeting along with logging in again in order to hear the recording of the meeting. The founder also claims that the platform will work with the same high quality even in low bandwidth areas making it a good tool for rural areas as well.

He claims that it is the only Telangana-based startup to have registered for the competition announced by the Centre and is part of the Startup India programme and has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MHRD for virtual teaching platform.

Titled Teach Anywhere, the virtual teaching platform provides a holistic platform for institutions that helps in attendance tracking, enabling student participation, ranking student performance, recording facility for classes and also an interactive board for teachers for explaining different concepts. “The platform is already being used by 10,000 students so far with IIIT-Kurnool, FutureKids and many others. About 70 institutes are already adopting the virtual teaching platform,” he said.

