Hyderabad startup develops Covid detection kiosk

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: In order to make sample collection for Covid-19 detection safer, faster and in real-time, Hyderabad-based healthcare startup Pulse Active Stations Network has come up with an innovative solution. The startup has developed a new Pulse Active Detection Station, which will develop analysis for co-morbidity (presence of more than one disorder) testing while ensuring that the sample collector is completely protected.

The Station, according to its founder Joginder Tanikella, will provide vital data points about Coronavirus screening along with assessing co-morbidity issues of the candidate. “This data will help governments and public health institutions determine the strategy for fighting Covid-19,” Tanikella said adding that the company will be showcasing their Station to the Telangana State government on Thursday.

“Depending on the mandate provided by the State, we will be looking at developing and modifying our product further,” he added.

The company is the largest connected network of smart health kiosks in public spaces across the country. It is present in 150 locations across 106 cities and can do a mass screening of non-communicable diseases risk factors like obesity, hypertension, high random blood sugar and spirometry among others. The AI-based platform gives an indication of potential lifestyle diseases with personalised recommendations on a regular basis.

Tweeting about the solution, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Station can test 100 people per shift. “Telangana healthcare startup @NetworkPulse has come out with an innovative solution for Coronavirus detection. The Pulse Active Station measures vital health data along with coronavirus screening for assessing co-morbidity of testee & provides real-time telemedicine and health monitoring solutions. Proud of this Hyderabad Medical Devices Park-based company,” Rao tweeted.

