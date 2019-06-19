Hyderabad startup gets support from US space scientist

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:42 pm 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup TurboHire, a talent acquisition platform has taken on board Dr Edwards Rogers, chief knowledge officer at Goddard Space Flight Centre, Washington DC as its mentor advisor. In his role, Dr Rogers will help TurboHire – a two-year-old company incubated at the DLabs Incubation Centre in ISB Hyderabad, improve its job search and job application framework JustDropYourResume.com for candidates and talent evaluation and hiring platform Turbohire for employers.

Dr Rogers has supported many pathbreaking initiatives such as satellite constellation to map entire earth. As a research scholar, he teaches extensively on Managing Complexity in today’s intelligent and global enterprises. His research applies game theory models to human behavior and decision-making at public as well as hi-tech organizations. He has received a PhD in Human Resources Management from Cornell University.

“Team at TurboHire has tackled a complex problem many organisations and governments face. The elegant modeling of recruiter and jobseeker as inter-dependent relationship rather than individual interests, can help millions,” Dr Rogers said.

“Our USP is to support organizations to manage their entire hiring operations on a single platform, source at an amazing speed on simplified JustDropYourResume channels, quickly identify the right talent and, conduct multi-directional communication to achieve confident and fast hiring decisions. The ability for employers to say Yes/ No in matter of few days rather than several weeks and months, unclogs the job market,” said Deepak Agrawal, founder, TurboHire.

