Hyderabad startup launches UV box

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based startup — Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems has launched an Ultra Violet solution to contain the virus spread through the surface. Their product Box 360 which sanitises everything without using any kind of chemicals is a metallic box that contains an ultraviolet lamp inside. It cleans whatever the packets or things we put inside with ultraviolet rays.

The box disinfects every surface except medicines in 3 to 10 minutes and is made of medical grade stainless steel, which is completely leak proof and proved to be safe. It ranges from Rs 14,000 to less than Rs 1 Lakh. It has four certifications including one from Atal Incubation Centre of CCMB. Available pan India including Hyderabad through some authorised dealers, direct sale through their website and in Amazon too.

“Box360 disinfects mobiles, valets, car keys and everything. We have tested this at PCR for 30 seconds, 1 minute and so on for up to 12 minutes. The best result came at 2 minutes. Still, we kept the beep time at 3 minutes as a precaution. The mask manufacturing company 3M also suggested cleaning their masks with UV sanitisation,” says Dr Praneeth, medical and R&D director of Safwey.

“We are releasing 5 products today and 37 will come in the coming year. In addition to the UV BOX360, we have launched SHIELD360, UV room Disinfection systems which can be extremely useful at both domestic and business segments. We are targeting to sell 10,000 devices by the end of this year. We are targeting small businesses initially,” says C V N Vamshi, founder and CMD of Safwey.

