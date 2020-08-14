Hyderabad startup makes devices for labs affordable

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: To help pathologists get access to high-end devices for their daily blood tests, Hyderabad-based startup Livo has developed three products in this space.

These devices include scanner, smearer and stainer which helps in getting a complete blood picture (CBP). The Livo A-1000 is a pathology scanner that scans the sample and also produces digital reports, thus helping pathologists to work remotely. “The scanner uses machine learning features and super resolution technology and is low priced when compared with the scanners available in the market,” said Dr Junaid Shaik, co-founder, Livo.

In addition, the AutoSmearer (A-700) is a device that is used to collect blood samples and smear to get a morphology report. The other product, Haematology Stainer, helps in staining the sample in to provide microscopy results in 90 seconds.

All the three devices have been developed by the company in-house and have been in the research and development for last two years. “We were planning to launch our product A-700 in April and A-1000 in August. However, due to the pandemic-led lockdown our whole supply chain broke down and we had to postpone our sales. We are getting a lot of interest from doctors and have received 25 pre-orders for A-700 and 11 for A-1000. Recently, we also closed a distribution deal for 800 devices in the South India region,” said Dr Shaik.

The other founders of the company include Faisal Sheikh and Professor Prasanth Kumar, head of mechanical department, IIT-Hyderabad. It recently raised Rs 1 crore from angel investors and industrialists Ravi Reddy, Dr Praveen Kumar and others. It is looking to raise another Rs 5 crore in the coming months which will be used to fund manufacturing of the devices

