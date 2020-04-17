Hyderabad startup pitches in to make low-cost PPEs

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: In order to help meet the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, Hyderabad-based startup has started making them on its own. Priced at Rs 440 per set, T-Hub incubated startup Fego Innovations is using its existing machinery and workforce to make PPEs for healthcare professionals.

“We already have about 15 stitching machines which we used previously to make our product — float seat covers. However, with the lockdown, we thought we could use our machinery and contract workers to make PPEs — which are the need of the hour. We have the capacity to make 300 units per day which includes shoe covers, masks and full-body protection shield,” said Viswanadh Malladi, co-founder, Feel Good (FeGo) Innovations.

For making the PPEs, the startup is partnering with South India Textile Research Association (SITRA)-certified vendors to procure the government-approved material. SITRA and ISO are the only two bodies that need to approve the raw material used to make the PPEs. The fabric used to make PPEs is non-woven, have 90 grams per square metre (GSM) and should be laminated. The company is using this material to make them which it plans to sell at Rs 440, which it claims is much lesser than the government price of Rs 600.

“Even though the cost of procuring the raw material is dynamic in nature and after the announcement of lockdown 2.0, we had shell out 5 per cent more to procure the material. Yet we are maintaining the selling price of the PPEs to be not more than Rs 500. We have already procured 2 tonnes worth material from one vendor from Telangana and are in talks with one more vendor,” Malladi said.

The startup has acquired all the necessary approvals from the State government to run the operations which include maintaining hygiene and social distancing among the employees. It is also in talks with various medical institutions to sell the PPEs.

