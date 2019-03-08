Hyderabad startup to be featured in Discovery series

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: India is grappling with several environmental issues such as air and water pollution, and those related to plastic and solid waste management. Recognising the problem, Discovery Channel, is set to air a four-part original documentary series ‘Planet Healers’ featuring eight environment friendly startups. The selected startups are spread across India, including one from Hyderabad.

UrbanKisaan.com founded by Vihari Kanukollu, Dr Sairam and Srinivas Chaganti in 2017, grows pesticide-free produce in ‘soil-less’ vertical farms, located in cities using 95 per cent less water managing everything from the seeds to its proprietary, farm-controlling software system and also empowers people to grow their own safe, fresh and high quality food. They have formulated multiple nutrients for both Indian and exotic vegetables and fruits. It has built farms and sold over 165 home kits across India.

Discovery Channel will premiere the story of Urban Kisaan on March 29 2019, Friday at 7 PM. The series will be hosted by Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh.