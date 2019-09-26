Hyderabad startup WhistleDrive raises Rs 72 crore

By | Published: 2:09 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based employee transportation solutions company WhistleDrive, has raised Rs 72 crore in Series-B round from Colosseum Group.

The company which serves 32 corporates in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai is planning to foray into Pune in the next few months and enter into Gurugram and Noida next year.

Whistle Drive runs more than one lakh trips a month to transport 15,000 employees in the existing cities. It aims to grow 10x in the next two years with this fresh funding.

The company earlier raised Rs 5 crore in April 2018 from Colosseum Group.

