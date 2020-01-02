Hyderabad startups disrupting healthcare

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Healthcare in India is fragmented and reactive. Two Hyderabad startups are trying to change this. They want healthcare to be predictive and proactive. NanoHealth, an online platform that connects all the stakeholders in the healthcare system is trying to improve quality of life by ensuring right diagnosis and treatment along with the follow-up nutrition care, while Vihati Techno Health through its cardiac monitoring device Pinoty is enabling early diagnosis.

NanoHealth, which started its commercial operations in 2015, has touched one lakh lives so far and today works with governments, corporates, hospitals and clinics. The company wants to provide an end-to-end healthcare delivery system. It is operational in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and plans to go pan-India.

Manish Ranjan, CEO & co-founder, NanoHealth, told Telangana Today, “Our platform can help users to identify their risk profile and then recommend personalised suggestion about what kind of intervention is required proactively. We have already proved that we can avoid emergency situations by taking simple measures timely. Users can register themselves on our app for our services. They can also maintain their entire health record digitally and share with any hospital they want. There is a gap between a prescription and a pharmacist, and a diagnostics lab to a doctor when a follow-up is needed. We are trying to address such gaps and provide the right care at right time.”

He added, “Through NanoHealth, we are changing reactive and fragmented healthcare to a proactive, continuous and coordinated healthcare by working with the healthcare providers. Users, family members, doctors, pharmacists, diagnostic labs and health coachers can work together through our platform. We are also actively looking to cater to the elderly population.”

NanoHealth, run by an alumni of Indian School of Business (ISB) has won the Hult Prize and a $1 million funding support from the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) during September 2014 to solve the problem of non-communicable diseases (NCD) and asymptomatic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension or cholesterol that need long-term health management.

Ranjan noted, “With the advent of new age point-of-care medical devices and online solutions such as ours, we are able to tell everyone in the healthcare system what is right to do and at what time. This is not only helping families of patients but also the nation, as NCD spend accounts for 5-6 per cent of the country’s GDP. We are working with companies such as Vihati to make cardiac diagnosis accessible and early.”

Cardiac health

An incubatee of T-Hub’s Lab32 programme, Vihati’s Pinoty (founded in 2018) is claimed to be the world’s first gesture-based remote medical grade cardiac monitoring wearable device that captures eight core vital parameters that are necessary for a comprehensive cardiac health assessment with a single gesture in 60 seconds.

Dr Ravuri Niranjan, CEO & co-founder, Vihati Techno Health, said, “The cardiac data captured by the device gives healthcare practitioners an insight into the cardiac performance/risk factors of the patient and enables them to determine the best treatment option for the user. We can avoid heart attacks among patients.”

“Our device is a futuristic predictive cardiac solution that leverages breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalised health insights to patients and empower them to take control of their cardiac health. Our integrated telecardiology service facilitates review of user cardiac data to proactively identify symptomatic and asymptomatic heart conditions, henceforth provide feedback to manage their cardiac health,” he added.

Bootstrapped Pinoty expects domestic sales to begin from May onwards, reducing the cost of ECG device by three times from what is currently available in the market. The company is looking to raise $1 million to meet near-term growth needs. The fully ‘Made in India’ device, which once charged can be used for 30 days (if used once daily). It can also be charged through a power bank.

