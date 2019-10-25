Hyderabad: Stay sharp while you shop

By | Published: 12:51 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: With Diwali fast approaching, shoppers are busy planning their expenditure to purchase jewellery, textiles, crackers and sweets. However, most of the consumers are not aware that it is during this festival season that establishments, especially jewellery outlets, blatantly flout rules.

This is the time one should carefully look at the MRP, date of manufacture, expiry date, overcharging, fraudulent use of weights and measures and also non-standard packaging, since raids by the Department of Legal Metrology last year during the same period resulted in hundreds of cases being booked for such malpractices.

According to the officials, 692 cases were booked in the State during Diwali last year, including 180 cases against jewellery establishments, 271 against sweet shops and 241 against cracker shops. In Hyderabad alone, 57 cases were booked against gold shops.

Now, officials are gearing up for raids on establishments for violation of the Packaged Commodities Act and Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Act. They are expected to launch the raids a day or two before Diwali. The malpractices occur in the collection of money in the name of ‘making charges’ in jewellery shops and also in sweet shops, where the weight of the boxes is not mentioned in the whole weight and the customer ends up paying more.

Last year, legal metrology teams also detected gross irregularities at several places such as violation of MRP, overpricing and non-standard weights and measures. “We mainly focus on bill receipts in jewellery shops which should consist of weight and price of the metal and stone separately. The weighing machine should be in the right condition which would otherwise be seized,” said a senior legal metrology official.

If customers get any doubts on overcharging, default in weighing of gold, they can contact the department at [email protected], after which officials can take stern action, he said, adding that ‘karat’ of the gold should also be mentioned in the bill and if it is not done, a case can be registered.

Check list for gold purchase

Know the Purity: When buying gold, one should always check for its purity. The purity is denoted in ‘karats’ with 24 karat gold being 99.9 per cent pure and 22 karat gold being 92 per cent pure. Hallmark is an indication of purity of gold and it is advisable to purchase hallmarked jewellery.

Making charges: A ‘making charge’ is associated with every piece of gold jewellery and is a reflection of current gold rates where one could be fleeced into paying higher making charges than necessary.

Check the weight: All jewellery is sold by weight, with heavier pieces costing more. Since jewellery studded with stones requires patterns and designs, one might pay more as making charges.

