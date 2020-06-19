Hyderabad: Steel bridge at Nagarjuna Circle inaugurated

By | Published: 12:31 pm

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahamood Ali has thrown open the steel bridge constructed at Nagarjuna Circle to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) constructed the structure under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

The Minister said the municipal corporation made good use of the time during lockdown and completed the structure in three months as there was no traffic.

He complimented the GHMC officials for completing the structure within short period.

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav said GHMC had taken up several works, including laying new roads, recarpeting damaged stretches, desiltation of nalas etc during lockdown and completed many of them in short period.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is focusing on development of Hyderabad and making it a global city.

Impressed with the initiatives and good governance of the TRS Government, many global companies have made Hyderabad their second home and many more planning to set up their units here, he said.

In tune with the development and vast expansion of the city, the Government is laying emphasis on road infrastructure and constructing flyover, underpasses, steel bridge under SRDP, he added.

