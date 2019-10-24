Hyderabad: Stepping into the shoes of a chef

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Novotel Hyderabad Airport celebrated a three-day-long celebration of its culinary artistes on the occasion of the International Chef’s Day. This year, Novotel Hyderabad Airport planned a three-day-long inclusive celebration and the theme of International Chef’s Day was #PasstheApron which revolved around getting in the shoes of a chef and knowing the profession better.

The celebrations at Novotel Hyderabad Airport started with a special brunch where guests joined the chefs and showcased their culinary skills at a special live counter dedicated to the guests to try their hand at cooking. This was followed the next day with a special quiz competition that was held among the students of leading hotel schools in Hyderabad.

The winners in this competition were students of IHMCT&AN Hyderabad who were awarded a trophy and special internship at the hotel with expert chefs. Students of the Government Girls school of Shamshabad have also joined in the celebrations. On the last day, the leadership team of the hotel prepared the lunch for all the staff members to understand the hard work that kitchen teams go through. Later, the entire culinary team was awarded special mementos to honour their craft and zeal.

Speaking on the occasion, Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “We at Novotel Hyderabad Airport are delighted to honour and showcase our culinary talent and are looking to develop their skills and are also working towards spreading a positive message about the merits of this profession.”

