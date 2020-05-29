Hyderabad steps up efforts to keep cops safe

By | Published: 12:14 am 1:16 am

Hyderabad: After a few of its personnel tested positive for Covid-19, the Hyderabad City Police is intensifying its efforts to keep its men, frontline warriors in the battle against the coronavirus, safe.

Station House Officers (SHOs) across the city have set up separate counters outside the police station premises to register visitors and check their temperature using thermal scanners. Policemen manning the counter are provided with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) as well.

“All visitors to police stations have to first stop at the counter where the body temperature is checked. They will be allowed inside only if the temperature is normal. At the reception desk, adequate precautionary measures are taken and the cop manning it is given a protective face shield,” said Abdul Majid, ACP, Falaknuma.

Apart from this, SHOs are regularly briefing police personnel on precautions to be taken while performing duties including attending to complaints, vehicle checking and other Covid-19 related duties.

“If there is space within the police station, a counter is set up inside. If there is no space, a tent will be put up outside. Round the clock, a constable wearing a PPE suit is present at the counter to check the visitors before allowing them inside the police station,” said B Anjaiah, ACP, Charminar.

Police personnel in police patrol cars and Blue Colts two-wheeler patrol duty were also asked to take all precautions while patrolling and during interaction with public. “We have also asked them to be careful in ensuring there is physical distancing when they go to attend to complaints or escort some respondent to the police station in connection with any case,” said Chand Basha, SHO, Shahinayathgunj.

Higher-ups have also asked SHOs to identify constables who are showing symptoms of Covid-19 and to send them to the nearest designated Covid-19 centre for test and treatment. The police officials were asked to check during the roll call the health conditions of the policemen and inform the 104 service if they show symptoms of Covid-19. In a few police stations, the police have put up glass screens to separate the visitor from the constable sitting at the reception.

