Hyderabad: Stray dog attacked with axe, case filed

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: A woman at Fathullaguda in Hayathnagar allegedly attacked a stray dog with an axe, grievously injuring the animal. According to animal activists, the incident took place on Tuesday when the yet to be identified woman attacked a 13-year-old stray dog which has been apparently living in the residential community at Fathullaguda for a long time.

The locals alerted Compassionate Society of Animals (CSA), a voluntary organisation working in the field of animal welfare, about the same and the founder of CSA, NS Pravallika along with a few volunteers visited the area on Wednesday and attempted to rescue the injured canine.

“The dog had received serious injuries in the attack and we have shifted it to the government veterinary hospital for treatment. We also visited LB Nagar police station and lodged a complaint requesting the police officials to take strict action against those who are responsible for the attack,” said Pravallika.

Based on the complaint, the LB Nagar police registered a case under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty Act (PCA) and are investigating.

