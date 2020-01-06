Hyderabad: Street vending zones on FOBs soon

By | Published: 12:54 am 1:15 am

Hyderabad: With an aim to make optimum use of available space, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is mulling setting up of street vending zones on Foot Over Bridges (FOBs). To begin with, the initiative is likely to take off from Serilingampally zone.

Officials are working on setting up street vending zones on 14 FOBs in the zone and if things go as planned, the vending zones could become operational in a few weeks.

Space is a constraint for setting up exclusive street vending zones. FOBs offer considerable space for hawkers and vendors to set up their small makeshifts outlets. Efforts are being made to explore these possibilities, GHMC Serilingampally Zone Commissioner D Harichandana said.

This will also help pedestrians use the facilities more effectively. Nowadays, most FOBs come with escalators and lifts, yet many tend to avoid using the structures, citing security concerns. Due to the presence of vendors and hawkers on the FOBs, it could lead to more pedestrian traffic. And, this will be beneficial to both vendors and pedestrians, officials expect.

More importantly, this initiative will also help in keeping miscreants at bay. Due to poor pedestrian traffic, at a few FOBs mischief mongers tend to damage the facility or indulge in graffiti. All measures will be taken to ensure there is no misuse of the space allocated to the vendors. They will be issued identity cards and only such vendors will be permitted to set up their outlets, they added.

Meanwhile, works on the exclusive street vending zone opposite Shilparamam in Madhapur are nearing completion. Nearly 20 outlets are being set up in the zone near the Ayyappa Society underpass to make good use of the available space. These outlets are expected to be launched in a few days.

Workshops, training sessions for street vendors

Hyderabad: For the past few years, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been working closely with street vendors and setting up vending zones in different areas of the city. The municipal corporation has been conducting workshops and training sessions for the vendors to help them improve their skills and business, besides food safety.

In 2019, the municipal corporation conducted training in food safety measures to 300 street vendors in association with the Institute of Hotel Management.

