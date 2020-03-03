Hyderabad: Strict action against those spreading fake news on COVID-19

By | Published: 2:48 pm

Hyderabad: A day after the detection of the first COVID-19 case in Telangana, the State government on Tuesday prepared ground to come up with a massive exercise to contain further spread of the 2019-nCoV and renewed its focus on preparedness across all the urban centres in the State.

The State government has also decided to act tough against those who spread fake news related to COVID-19 in Telangana on social media outlets platforms.

In a sub-committee meeting with various government wings, which was attended by MA&UD Minister, K.T Rama Rao, Health Minister, Etela Rajender, Minister for Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other senior officials from the health wing, the Ministers made it clear that strict action would be taken against those spreading fake news related to COVID-19.

Massive awareness exercise:

To fight the threat of COVID-19 with information and awareness, the State government will roll-out awareness campaigns in all the districts. As part of these efforts, billboards, flexies and advertisements in televisions are being readied and will be rolled-out in the coming day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .