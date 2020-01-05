Hyderabad: Stricter rules for motorists using Biodiversity flyover

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police warned motorists of violating traffic laws on the recently reopened Biodiversity flyover, stating that violators would be penalised for speeding, driving without helmets and for not following lane discipline, among others.

The flyover’s level-2 was opened for traffic on Saturday after additional safety measures were taken up by the GHMC. The Cyberabad Traffic Police have put up some safety measures in place to prevent further accidents on the stretch. A Public Address System (PAS) was installed to alert people stopping, standing or walking on the flyover. A surveillance camera-based average speed detection system was installed to identify speeding vehicles, apart from penalising motorists riding without helmets.

Also read Hyderabad's Biodiversity flyover reopened to traffic on Saturday

The surveillance camera system will identify and penalise motorists not following lane discipline, which was rampant on the stretch. Apart from this, the surveillance cameras will also be used to identify and penalise heavy vehicles moving on the flyover, which is restricted. Officials said the maximum speed limit was 40 kmph and clicking selfies was restricted. Walking on the flyover and driving in the opposite direction was also not allowed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.