Hyderabad: Student held for posting blasphemous content

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old youngster who allegedly posted blasphemous content criticising gods was arrested by the Rachakonda Cyber Cell police here on Friday. According to the police, T Vinay Kumar, a native of Kurnool, is studying M.Sc at a private college in Tirupati.

Kumar created a Facebook account and criticised gods of a particular community by using abusive language.

The Cyber Cell police, on receiving a complaint from one Gopi Krishna, took up investigation and retrieved the content posted on FB.

ACP (Cyber Cell) Harinath said suspect was traced with the help of Internet Protocol address. “After verifying the Facebook page, we learnt that he was uploading abusive content targeting a particular religion,” he said, adding that the page was blocked immediately.

Kumar was caught at Nampally Railway Station and remanded.