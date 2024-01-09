Hyderabad student hospitalised for depression in Chicago, mother appeals to MEA for help

| Hyderabad Student Hospitalized For Depression In Chicago Mother Appeals To Mea For Help

In a letter addressed to Dr. S. Jaishankar, the Minister for External Affairs, dated January 9, Tabassum Begum shared her concerns regarding her son's deteriorating mental health.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 01:57 PM

Shaik Shoeb Uman

Hyderabad: Shaik Shoeb Uman, a 23-year-old student from Manikonda in the city, pursuing his Masters at Lewis University in Chicago, has been admitted to Hartgrove Mental Hospital due to severe depression, prompting an urgent plea for assistance from his distressed mother, Tabassum Begum.

In a letter addressed to Dr. S. Jaishankar, the Minister for External Affairs, dated January 9, Tabassum Begum shared her concerns regarding her son’s deteriorating mental health. She highlighted that Shoeb had been in regular contact with the family until a month ago when his behavior became erratic, marked by demands for money and disturbing references to suicide.

Despite efforts to reach him through friends, the youngster remained unreachable and was reportedly found residing in his car near his college without eating. According to the letter, his phone remained inaccessible. The family later discovered that Shoeb had been transferred to Hartgrove Mental Hospital in Chicago.

Expressing deep concern, the mother pleaded with Dr. Jaishankar to intervene by requesting the Indian Consulate General in Chicago to visit Shoeb at the hospital personally. She urged the consulate to facilitate arrangements for Shoeb’s safe return to Hyderabad from the United States.