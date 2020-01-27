Hyderabad student wins national contest

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: A school student from Hyderabad has emerged as winner in the finals of TCS iON Intelli Gem, a national level contest for school students, held in Mumbai recently. Niuv Kocheta, from Meridian School, Madhapur, was declared winner in the category of Universal Values in the TCS iON Intelli Gem contest.

The contest was aimed at helping young learners develop an understanding and appreciation of skills in five categories that include creativity and innovation, communication, financial literacy, universal values, and global citizenship. The contest attracted 10,000 students of class 5 to 9 drawn from 396 schools from 110 cities in 23 States.

The winning students and their schools received exciting rewards including cool gadgets, cash prizes, trophies, and certificates.

“Through such initiatives we are hoping to play a vital role in enabling the schools to help children develop 21st century skills. We are delighted with the performance of the finalists, who, at an early age, have shown us that they have what it takes to succeed in their life and future careers,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON.

