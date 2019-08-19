Hyderabad students’ affordable solution for eye patients

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: In order to provide easy and simple to use solutions for eye patients in the rural areas, four students of B V Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT) Hyderabad College of Engineering for Women have designed smartphone-enabled eye testing device under the brand name Inethra.

The handheld device has a lens on the one end and can accommodate the phone’s camera on the other end. While the lens will zoom into the eye, the phone will capture the image which will in turn get stored in the Inethra app.

The stored image will be directly sent to an ophthalmologist who will suggest corrective measures and healthcare procedures thereafter.

Started by third year BTech (ECE) Neelima Durgam and Bhavyashree K along with their two seniors, Inethra is the only all-women’s team that has successfully completed a regional level workshop held at T-Hub and is part of the national cohort of the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme.

Elaborating further on the device, Neelima said, “We have been working on this device through the J-Hub set up by the JNTU. We are almost ready with the prototype and want to tie up with opticians residing in rural areas who will buy our products and will be our customer. The patients can approach the opticians and they will be sending the reports to the concerned doctors on need basis. Through this device the opticians can drastically reduce their cost of buying high-end eye testing devices.”

The students have put in their own investment to develop the device and are currently scouting for more investment so as to take their product to the market.

