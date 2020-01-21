Hyderabad: Students bring cheer to the elderly through Mohiniyattam

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Students of Mohiniyattam dancer Anita Peter, founder of LasyaDrutha and disciple of Sreedevi Unni performed at SMILES, a home for the aged. Little Aadya commenced the evening invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha followed by Ananda Ganapathy in raagam Puraneer, Jathiswaram in raagam Chenchurutti, Padam ‘Krishna Nee Begane Baro’ in raagam Kalyani, Shiva Stotram in raagamalika, Navarasanjali in raagamalika, Ashtapadi in raagam Revagupti.

The dance performances were followed by the ‘Mohaname Gandhi’ ballet with Telugu lyrics. The ballet was based on the qualities of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Anita says, “Dancing for an art appreciative audience who have humility, respect and wisdom through their learning and experience is the greatest blessing that my students and I will carry through the years.”

Dancers Sharanya Kedarnath, Rukmini Kedarnath, Pooja Nair, Prabha Satiraju, Dr Sandhya, Vyapti Nair, Meera Eashwaran, Anita Biju, among others accompanied their Guru in the performance. The dances were introduced in depth by the residents of the home who are scholars in Telugu.

“There is no barrier when it comes to learning if you have the will and desire. Only the methodologies of teaching will vary,” says Anita.

