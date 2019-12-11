Hyderabad students donate Rs 1 lakh to CMRF

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: Four students of Class XII called on IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and presented a cheque for Rs 1 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Vishruth Devireddy and Shreya Goparaju of Chirec Public School, and, Rohan Reddy and Shivani Talluri of Oakridge Public School met the Minister. They conducted a Halloween Party on October 31 and collected Rs 5 lakh towards charity. They donated Rs 4 lakh to cancer foundation, Impact.

Lauding the initiative of the students, the Minister told them that there was a big needy world out there which was yearning for voluntary service. He exhorted the students to identify the areas that interest them and explore the needs of society and choose whatever drives them to start working.

Asking them to also pay attention to environment, Rama Rao said groups of students should adopt some areas for cleaning, some lakes for clearing water hyacinth and check whether sewerage treatment plants in their respective communities were working. The government would also take up inspections to check whether all the STPs were functioning. “While putting in efforts for a clean environ, focus should also be on containing mosquito-breeding,” he said.

The students thanked the Minister and expressed their desire to take part in voluntary initiatives and contribute their mite to the society.

