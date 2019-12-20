Hyderabad: Students exhibit their creative side

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Oakridge International School Gachibowli, conducted the MYP Personal Project Exhibition, for students to showcase projects they have been working on through the year. The personal project is a culmination of IB Middle Years Programme (MYP) project, to develop the student’s personal interest and to show and apply the skills, which are developed through the MYP’s approaches to learning.

This project is based on the student’s interests and talents, resulting in a product or outcome. Over 88 projects were showcased ranging from easy-to-wear clothing for the differently-abled to smart street lights, to a mirror that displays your agenda and goals, to various community action projects, to molecular gastronomy kits, to eco-friendly handmade soaps and range of books written and published by the students’ themselves.

The event was also attended by various industry professionals from some of the top companies in Hyderabad. Vegesna Rishi Verma, a Grade 10 MYP student showcased his project Swayam Krushi, where he started a community wide initiative in his village, so as to encourage families of farmers to create a second source of income by making unique home-grown sweets and delicacies.

“It was good to see our students exhibiting range of projects across the fields of science, arts, technology, literature and addressing various social and environment challenges through their projects,” said Hema Chennupaty, principal, Oakridge Gachibowli.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter