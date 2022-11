Hyderabad: Students fall sick after inhaling toxic gas in science laboratory

06:29 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: Over 40 students of Kasturba Gandhi Junior college for Women, Marredpally, Secunderabad, on Friday have reportedly suffered respiratory problems while conducting an experiment in the college laboratory.

According to the initial reports, 41 students had fallen ill after inhaling the toxic gas while holding an experiment in the science laboratory.

The affected students were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. More details are awaited.