Hyderabad: Students raise funds for friend’s cancer treatment

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Friends of a girl student, who is suffering from cancer and needs Rs 25 lakhs for treatment, held a fund-raising programme here on Sunday.

‘Sketch for Shalini’ event was organised to raise the money for the treatment of Vijaya Sahara Shalini, a second year student in Dr BR Ambedkar Degree College. Shalini’s friends through various drives have so far pooled Rs 8 lakh. “We need to raise another Rs 17 lakh and that’s why we are organising fundraisers such as Sketch for Shalini,” her friends said.

According to her friends, Shalini, who used to be hale and hearty, suddenly fell sick and was admitted to a hospital in April. At Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, she was diagnosed with blood cancer, and her treatment costs put around Rs 25 lakh.

Shalini’s family could not afford such a huge amount as she lives with her mother, a teacher in a private school. That’s when Shalini’s friends and classmates, including Sravanthi, Sai Teja and Janardhan, decided to raise the amount.

The college students said they had also brought the matter to the notice of TRS working president KT Rama Rao. “He has responded to our request, and we are expecting some amount which could be used for Shalini’s treatment,” they said.