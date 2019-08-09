Hyderabad students sensitized on social evils

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police’s Jagruthi Kalabrundam conducted an awareness programme at Mallareddy Group of Institutions (MREC Campus- 2) at Gandimaisamma village in Petbasheerabad here on Friday.

The Kalabrundam team through their performances sought to create awareness among the staff and students on the negative effects of social media, laws, social evils, role of students, SHE teams, drug abuse, cybercrimes, online frauds, road accidents, domestic violence, surveillance cameras, eve-teasing, road accidents, child marriages and human trafficking, among others.

Nearly 1,000 students and college staff attended the programme.

