Hyderabad students shines at iON IntelliGem contest

Niuv Kocheta from Meridian School, Madhapur was the winner under Universal values category at the Junior level in the second edition of Tata Consultancy Services iON IntelliGem held in Mumbai. The other winners under various categories were from Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and East Singhbhum.

The winning students and their schools received exciting rewards including cool gadgets, cash prizes, trophies, and certificates. TCS iON IntelliGem is structured as a contest, which helps young learners develop an understanding and appreciation of 21st century skills in five categories — creativity and innovation, communication, financial literacy, universal values, and global citizenship.

This year, more than 10,000 of the brightest students of class 5 to 9 across 396 schools from 110 cities in 23 states, participated in the contest. While speaking on the occasion, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “With initiatives like the TCS iON IntelliGem contest we are playing a pivotal role in enabling the schools of tomorrow to help children develop 21st century skills.

We are delighted with the performance of the finalists, who, at an early age, have shown us that they have what it takes to succeed in their life and future careers.” TCS iON also conducted its national survey on new-age learning interventions, at the event. The survey saw students suggesting various methods, such as hands-on training modules, community based workshops among others.