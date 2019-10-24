Hyderabad: Students throng for CDFD Open Day

By | Published: 2:55 pm 2:58 pm

Hyderabad: The open day of Hyderabad-based for Centre for DNA Fingerprinting (CDFD) attracted over 1000 students from various schools and colleges on Thursday.

Organised as part of promoting the upcoming India International Science Festival (IISF), being held in Kolkata between November 5 and 8, the open day at CDFD gave an opportunity for students to get first-hand exposure to latest developments in DNA technology in laboratories and also interact with in-house scientists.

Apart from open day, the CDFD also organised a public lecture ‘Future of Medicine in Post Genomics Big Data and AI Era’ by former Director General (DG) of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Prof. Samir Brahmachari.

Highlighting the upcoming international science festival in Kolkata, the former DG of CSIR urged students to pursue basic sciences. He also recalled the role that former President, APJ Abdul Kalam played in popularising science in India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter