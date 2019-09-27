Hyderabad: Students told to read beyond FB

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Acquire competence in your respective fields and become voracious readers of books beyond Facebook, former Director General of Police, Government of Chhattisgarh, Mohammed Wazeer Ansari advised students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here on Thursday.

Delivering a guest lecture on the topic ‘Police and Media Relations in the Era of Information’, organised by Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Ansari said media and police were two integral pillars of democracy. Both are important for a healthy democracy.

The former DGP noted that the image of both media and police was not positive in society. However, both play their unique roles in keeping society safe and healthy, he said.

Head of MCJ Department Prof Mohammad Fariyad explained that lectures under Izhar-e-Khayals series were meant to familiarise students with practical experiences of field experts and eminent personalities.

A book titled ‘Denial and Deprivation’ by Abdur Rahman, an IPS officer from Maharashtra, was launched on the occasion.

