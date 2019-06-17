Hyderabad Sub-inspector, constable nabbed for taking bribe 

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday took into custody Bolar a m police station S ub-inspector Brahmachary and constable Nagesh for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000 from a complainant.

The two police personnel allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant, a woman, for not arresting her husband in a criminal case that was registered by the Bolaram police.

