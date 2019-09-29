Hyderabad suffer big loss

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: Having recorded a convincing 121-run victory in their last match against Saurashtra on Saturday, Hyderabad failed to continue their winning momentum as they went down to Kerala by 62 runs in the Group A Vijay Hazare match at Aluru Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Inviting the opposition to bat, Hyderabad bowlers did a good job by restricting the opposition to 227/9 in their stipulated 50 overs. None of the Kerala batsman could reach big score as Sanju Samson’s 36-run knock was the highest in their innings. Faster bowler Mohmmed Siraj, who dismissed Vinoop Sheela Manoharan in the first ball of the innings, picked up two wickets while another pacer Ajay Dev Goud scalped three wickets to share the damage.

Chasing a modest target, Hyderabad lost Akshath Reddy (0) once again cheaply in the second over. Team India Under-19 player Thakur Tilak Varma (1), B Sandeep (0) and captain Ambati Rayudu (0) failed as Hyderabad lost four wickets for just 12 runs in the sixth over. Tanmay Agarwal (69 from 103 balls, 8×4), hit his second successive 50+ score and added 84 runs for the fifth wicket with K Rohit Rayudu. But he too fell in after Rohit Rayudu to end the hopes of any victory. For Kerala, fast bowler KM Asif picked up four wickets while Warrier and Basil Thampi scalped two each.

Meanwhile, all matches of the Vijay Hazare Elite Group ‘B’ were washed out without a ball being played due to a wet outfield for the second consecutive day. Overnight rain meant all six teams — Baroda, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra — got two points each. On Saturday, the matches involving Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Vidarbha too were abandoned.

