Hyderabad suffer humiliating loss

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: Veteran medium pacer P Vijay Kumar (5/25) ran through Hyderabad batting as the visitors received further jolt in the ongoing Ranji campaign, going down to Andhra by an innings and 96 runs on the fourth and final day of the Elite Group A & B Ranji Trophy match fifth round at CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole on Tuesday.

The 33-year pacer, who became Andhra’s highest wicket-taker, accounted for all the top four Hyderabad batsmen and dismissed left-arm pacer CV Milind (4) in the second session to grab his fifth wicket. This was Hyderabad’s worst ever loss against Andhra in the history of Ranji matches.

With four losses from from five matches, Tanmay’s men are virtually knocked out from the race to quarterfinals and also pushed to the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari’s men registered their third win to secure seven points from the match and stand a great chance to qualify into the next round. They are second on the points table with 21 points.

It was a disappointing show again by Hyderabad batsmen on the final day. The visitors, who needed to bat out the entire day, lost wickets like a pack of cards. Vijay Kumar led the show while left arm seamer Yarra Prithvi Raj returned with three wickets (3/53), including two in one over.

All-rounder T Ravi Teja scored a fighting, unbeaten 72 and skipper Tanmay Agarwal looked set before falling to Vijay Kumar for 41 runs while the rest of the Hyderabad batsmen fell cheaply. The writing was on the wall following the 28th over where Hyderabad lost first innings half-centurion Jaweed Ali (19) and in-form wicket-keeper batsman Kolla Sumanth (0) to Prithvi Raj.

There were no significant partnerships for Hyderabad in the second innings with the highest being the 45-run stand for the ninth wicket between Ravi Teja and pacer Ravi Kiran (1) who batted out 73 balls in the process. Tanmay’s men will next meet Bengal at Eden Gardens, Kolkata starting on January 19.

