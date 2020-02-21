Hyderabad: Sunnam Cheruvu free of encroachments

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with the Irrigation Department, on Thursday cleared unauthorised dumping of debris on the Sunnem Cheruvu lakebed.

The debris and soil were being dumped in the full tank level (FTL) limits. During an inspection, some persons told officials that there was a SIET layout, which was a tentative one. They claimed that they purchased the plots and the LRS for some were already approved.

But, officials told them that the plots came under the FTL limits of Sunnem Cheruvu. Using two earthmovers and other machinery, they removed the soil and debris from the lake. They also demolished the compound wall and sheds constructed in the FTL limits, according to a press release.

