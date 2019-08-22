Hyderabad: Sunshine docs use new balloon tech to clear blocks

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Cardiologists from Sunshine Hospitals, Secunderabad, have performed an angioplasty with stenting procedure on a 69-year-old patient from Warangal using relatively new technology — OPN-NC ultra-high pressure balloon.

Quite often, coronary calcification, which means narrowing of the blood vessels of the heart, is severe, and surgeons find it difficult to dilate or unblock them while performing stenting and angioplasty.

This OPN-NC high pressure balloons enable proper expansion of the stents and in the process unblock the heart blood vessels. According to surgeons, the patient, who had a history of stenting, was admitted to the hospital with a complaint of repeated episodes of chest pain and breathlessness due to congestion of lungs.

Angiograms revealed severe blockage of all the three blood vessels without the involvement of previous stents of the heart and he was advised to undergo by-pass surgery. Due to the complicated medical condition, the surgeons decided that the patient was unfit for a bypass.

Chief Interventional Cardiologist Dr Sridhar Kasturi decided to perform Angioplasty stenting using the OPN-NC balloon technology. A cardiology workshop on the tech was also organised at Sunshine Hospital in which Dr Sridhar Kasturi and Dr Vijay Kumar Reddy, along with cardiologist from German Heart Center, Dr Salvator Cassese, participated.

