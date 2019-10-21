Hyderabad: Surabhi inaugurates Sai Sharanya’s store

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Telugu film actor Surabhi, known for movies like Gentlemen and Beeruva, on Sunday inaugurated the second branch of Sai Sharanya Cloth Store at Kompally. This all-exclusive women’s cloth store located in Pet Basheerabad offers all kinds of fashion clothing and designer fabrics for all occasions.

The store offers a wide variety of silk, designer saris, dress materials, mix-and-match and ready-mades, including all varieties of clothing — from Gujarat to Rajasthan and also others parts of the country.Speaking at the launch of the store, actor Surabhi said, “The Sai Sharanya Cloth Store has been serving all kinds of clothing needs for women in this area for the past three years and earned a lot of loyal customers with a good reputation.

This second store will bring more new and latest collections to add to their closet and get closer to more customers.”Speaking at the launch of the store, Rama Devi, store owner, said, “For the last three years, we have been known for providing the best kind of designer fabrics and fashion needs for the women in this area. With our second store, we are looking to serve more customers by bringing the latest collections close to them. As an inauguration offer, we will be offering a range of discounts up to 25% on Diwali as well.”

